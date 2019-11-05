November 5, 2019
Live coverage: Falcon 9 test-fires engines at Cape Canaveral

November 5, 2019 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s second batch of Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Check here for live updates on the progress of the Falcon 9 rocket’s static fire test at pad 40.

