June 20, 2019
Breaking News

Live coverage: Ariane 5 set for dual-payload launch from French Guiana

June 20, 2019 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Ariane 5 rocket with the AT&T T-16 and Eutelsat 7C communication satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video webcast will begin approximately 15 minutes before launch and will be available on this page.

