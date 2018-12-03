Timeline of Falcon 9’s launch on the SSO-A mission

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with 64 smallsats on Spaceflight’s SSO-A: SmallSat Express rideshare mission.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Monday at 10:31 a.m. PST (1:31 p.m. EST; 1831 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Data source: SpaceX
T-0:00:00: Liftoff
T+0:0:59: Max-Q
T+0:02:21: MECO
T+0:02:24: Stage 1 Separation
T+0:02:32: Stage 2 Ignition
T+0:02:38: Stage 1 Boost-back Burn
T+0:02:43: Fairing Jettison
T+0:05:58: Stage 1 Entry Burn
T+0:07:45: Stage 1 Landing
T+0:10:01: SECO 1
T+0:13:47: Begin SSO-A Deployment Sequence
