Live coverage: SpaceX delays commercial rideshare launch to Monday

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with Spaceflight’s SSO-A: SmallSat Express rideshare mission carrying 64 smallsats into orbit for a variety of U.S. and international customers. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

SpaceX’s live video webcast begins around 15 minutes prior to launch, and will be available on this page.