August 10, 2018
Live coverage: Heavy-lifting Delta 4 rocket set for launch with Parker Solar Probe

August 10, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV’s live video webcast begins at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT), and will be available on this page.

