Photos: Russian cargo freighter blasts off from snow-covered launch pad

A Russian Progress supply ship launched Tuesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, firing into orbit from a snow-covered pad to haul three tons of fuel, water and equipment to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-08 supply cargo craft lifted off at 0813:33 GMT (3:13:33 a.m. EST; 2:13:33 p.m. Baikonur time) Tuesday aboard a Soyuz-2.1a booster. Once in orbit, the automated ship completed a radar-guided rendezvous with the space station Thursday with an on-target docking.

The launch was delayed two days after a last-minute abort kept the Soyuz rocket on the ground Sunday.

