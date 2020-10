If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member . If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Watch as the towering Mobile Launcher for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket returns to the Vehicle Assembly Building after fit checks at launch complex 39B.

