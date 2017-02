The pre-launch news conference for the SpaceX CRS-10 space station resupply mission is held at the Kennedy Space Center Press Site on February 17, 2017.

The participants in the news conference are:

George Diller, NASA Public Affairs

Dan Hartman, deputy manager, International Space Station Program, Johnson Space Center

Jessica Jensen, director, Dragon mission management, SpaceX

Tara Ruttley, associate scientist, International Space Station Program, Johnson Space Center