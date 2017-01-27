Timeline for Soyuz launch with Hispasat 36W-1

Follow the key events of the Soyuz rocket’s ascent into orbit from the Guiana Space Center with the Hispasat 36W-1 communications satellite. A listing of exact times for the flight’s major events is posted below.

Data source: Arianespace

T-0:00:01: Engines at Full Thrust

T+0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:58: Jettison Boosters

T+0:03:33: Jettison Fairing

T+0:04:47: Core Stage Separation

T+0:09:23: Soyuz/Fregat Separation

T+0:10:24: Fregat Ignition

T+0:23:32: Fregat Shutdown

T+0:32:10: Hispasat 36W-1 Separation

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.