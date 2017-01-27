Timeline for Soyuz launch with Hispasat 36W-1

Follow the key events of the Soyuz rocket’s ascent into orbit from the Guiana Space Center with the Hispasat 36W-1 communications satellite. A listing of exact times for the flight’s major events is posted below.
Data source: Arianespace
T-0:00:01: Engines at Full Thrust
The five main engines of the Soyuz rocket’s core stage and four strap-on boosters are at full thrust.
T+0:00:00: Liftoff
Producing more than 900,000 pounds of thrust, the Soyuz ST-B (Soyuz 2-1b) rocket soars into the sky from the Guiana Space Center.
T+0:01:58: Jettison Boosters
The Soyuz rocket’s four strap-on boosters, each powered by an RD-107A engine, are jettisoned after consuming their propellant.
T+0:03:33: Jettison Fairing
The ST-type payload fairing is released from the Soyuz rocket when it reaches the edge of the upper atmosphere. The 13.5-foot-diameter fairing protects the payload during the launch countdown and the flight through the dense lower atmosphere.
T+0:04:47: Core Stage Separation
Having burned its propellant, the core stage of the Soyuz rocket, also known as the second stage, separates and the third stage’s RD-0124 engine ignites to continue the flight.
T+0:09:23: Soyuz/Fregat Separation
The Soyuz rocket’s third stage releases the Fregat-MT upper stage just shy of orbital velocity.
T+0:10:24: Fregat Ignition
The hydrazine-fueled Fregat upper stage ignites to place the Hispasat 36W-1 satellite in an elliptical geostationary transfer orbit.
T+0:23:32: Fregat Shutdown
After a 17-minute, 37-second burn, the Fregat upper stage shuts down to prepare for separation of the Hispasat 36W-1 satellite. The mission targets an orbit with a high point, or apogee, of 22,205 miles (35,736 kilometerS), a low point, or apogee, of 155 miles (250 kilometers), and an inclination of 5.44 degrees.
T+0:32:10: Hispasat 36W-1 Separation
The Hispasat 36W-1 communications satellite separates from the Fregat upper stage.
Email the author.
Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.