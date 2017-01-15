Watch as Falcon 9 launches with 10 Iridium satellites and its 1st stage lands

Watch the first SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lift off since a catastrophic launch pad explosion at Cape Canaveral in September 2016. The rocket, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on January 14, 2017, was carrying 10 satellite for the Iridium mobile phone and internet communications company. The Falcon 9 first stage was successfully recovered after landing on a floating platform in the Pacific.
