January 15, 2017
Breaking News

Watch live coverage: American and Frenchman to conduct spacewalk

January 13, 2017 Justin Ray

Expedition 50 astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet will head outside the International Space Station today to continue battery replacement work.

The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 7:05 a.m. EST (1205 GMT). Live NASA Television coverage and commentary starts at 5:30 a.m.

Kimbrough and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson started that work last Friday during a six-hour, 32-minute spacewalk. Today’s EVA will complete the power system work by connecting new lithium-ion batteries and installing adapter plates.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.