Timeline for Falcon 9 rocket’s launch of 10 Iridium satellites

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the first 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Saturday at 9:54:39 a.m. PST (12:54:39 p.m. EST; 1754:39 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:09: Max-Q

T+0:02:24: MECO

T+0:02:27: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:35: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:15: Fairing Jettison

T+0:07:49: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:09:09: SECO 1

T+0:52:31: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:52:34: SECO 2

T+0:59:16: Begin Iridium Deployments

T+1:14:16: End Iridium Deployments

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.