Timeline for Falcon 9 rocket’s launch of 10 Iridium satellites

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the first 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Saturday at 9:54:39 a.m. PST (12:54:39 p.m. EST; 1754:39 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Data source: SpaceX
T-0:00:00: Liftoff
T+0:01:09: Max-Q
T+0:02:24: MECO
T+0:02:27: Stage 1 Separation
T+0:02:35: Stage 2 Ignition
T+0:03:15: Fairing Jettison
T+0:07:49: Stage 1 Landing
T+0:09:09: SECO 1
T+0:52:31: Stage 2 Restart
T+0:52:34: SECO 2
T+0:59:16: Begin Iridium Deployments
T+1:14:16: End Iridium Deployments
